One-liner for running queries against CSV files with SQLite

I figured out how to run a SQL query directly against a CSV file using the
sqlite3 command-line utility:
sqlite3 :memory: -cmd '.mode csv' -cmd '.import taxi.csv taxi' \
'SELECT passenger_count, COUNT(*), AVG(total_amount) FROM taxi GROUP BY passenger_count'
This uses the special
:memory: filename to open an in-memory database. Then it uses two
-cmd options to turn on CSV mode and import the
taxi.csv file into a table called
taxi. Then it runs the SQL query.
You can get
taxi.csv by downloading the compressed file from here and running:
7z e -aos taxi.csv.7z
I figured this out while commenting on this issue.
The output looks like this:
"",128020,32.2371511482553
0,42228,17.0214016766151
1,1533197,17.6418833067999
2,286461,18.0975870711456
3,72852,17.9153958710923
4,25510,18.452774990196
5,50291,17.2709248175672
6,32623,17.6002964166367
7,2,87.17
8,2,95.705
9,1,113.6
Add
-cmd '.mode column' to output in columns instead:
$ sqlite3 :memory: -cmd '.mode csv' -cmd '.import taxi.csv taxi' -cmd '.mode column' \
'SELECT passenger_count, COUNT(*), AVG(total_amount) FROM taxi GROUP BY passenger_count'
passenger_count COUNT(*) AVG(total_amount)
--------------- -------- -----------------
128020 32.2371511482553
0 42228 17.0214016766151
1 1533197 17.6418833067999
2 286461 18.0975870711456
3 72852 17.9153958710923
4 25510 18.452774990196
5 50291 17.2709248175672
6 32623 17.6002964166367
7 2 87.17
8 2 95.705
9 1 113.6
Or use
-cmd '.mode markdown' to get a Markdown table:
|passenger_count
|COUNT(*)
|AVG(total_amount)
|128020
|32.2371511482553
|0
|42228
|17.0214016766151
|1
|1533197
|17.6418833067999
|2
|286461
|18.0975870711456
|3
|72852
|17.9153958710923
|4
|25510
|18.452774990196
|5
|50291
|17.2709248175672
|6
|32623
|17.6002964166367
|7
|2
|87.17
|8
|2
|95.705
|9
|1
|113.6
A full list of output modes can be seen like this:
% sqlite3 -cmd '.help mode'
.mode MODE ?TABLE? Set output mode
MODE is one of:
ascii Columns/rows delimited by 0x1F and 0x1E
box Tables using unicode box-drawing characters
csv Comma-separated values
column Output in columns. (See .width)
html HTML <table> code
insert SQL insert statements for TABLE
json Results in a JSON array
line One value per line
list Values delimited by "|"
markdown Markdown table format
quote Escape answers as for SQL
table ASCII-art table
tabs Tab-separated values
tcl TCL list elements
There are a whole bunch of other tools that can be used for this kind of thing!
My own sqlite-utils memory command can load data from JSON, CSV or TSV into an in-memory database and run a query against it. It's a LOT slower than using
sqlite3 directly though.
dsq is a tool that does this kind of thing (and a lot more). Author Phil Eaton compiled a collection of benchmarks of other similar tools, and his benchmarking script demonstrates how to use each one of them.
